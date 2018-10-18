Blackrock selected as a ‘Think Before You Flush’ community

Blackrock has been chosen along with 14 other cities and towns as a Think Before You Flush community.

Clean Coasts together with Irish Water are launching the third year of the Think Before You Flush campaign as the utility reveals that there has been an estimated 4,600 sewer blockages around the country this year due to inappropriate items being flushed down toilets.

When the 3 Ps (pee, poo and paper) are flushed down the toilet they travel along the sewer network to wastewater treatment plants.

However, every day people flush thousands of items such as wet wipes, cotton bud sticks, nappies and cotton wool pads down the toilet instead of putting them in a bin. Flushing these items can have a negative impact on internal plumbing in homes and businesses, the wastewater network and our marine environment.

Clean Coasts together with Irish Water will be delivering educational workshops in schools, promoting the campaign at festivals and community events and working with businesses to help raise awareness and provide advice.

Speaking about the campaign, Annabel FitzGerald, Irish Water said,

“Irish Water is delighted to partner with Clean Coasts on this important educational campaign. We estimate that there has been over 4,600 sewer blockages this year already across the country.

"The scale of the impact of flushing the wrong items down the toilet is incredible.

"For example, in Louth, we remove several tonnes of material every month from the sewerage network that are not suitable for being flushed down the toilet.

"These unsuitable materials, such as wipes, rags, and sanitary towels, can cause blockages in sewer pipes and pumps. This is a major concern for us.

She added, “Irish Water is investing in wastewater infrastructure right across the country. We are building new wastewater treatment plants, upgrading old plants and laying new sewers.

"However, it is still really important that people recognise the impact of what they flush so the network can function efficiently and effectively.

"Placing a bin in the bathroom and disposing of sanitary items safely and appropriately has a hugely positive impact on the network and the environment.”

Sinead Mc Coy, Clean Coasts Manager added, “Sewage related litter is one of the categories of waste we find on our beaches however it’s presence is preventable through some simple measures.

"Through this campaign we are working with Irish Water to change the nation’s flushing behaviour which will make a difference to our coastal environment."