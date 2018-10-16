Former Penneys in Longwalk Shopping Centre Dundalk available to lease

The former Penneys, one of the anchor tenants in the Longwalk Shopping Centre in Dundalk, has been put up for lease.

Penneys, which was an anchor tenant in the mall since it opened, closed in 2014.

It is now being advertised as being available on a new lease by Bannon Commercial Properties.

The store has a retail space of around 2,800 sq. m (30,000 sq.ft).

Keys retailers in the Longwalk at present include Leavys Pharmacy, Grace & O'Neill Opticians, eir and Welby's Restaurant.

For more information see here.