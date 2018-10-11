Adams says housing maintenance in Louth must continue

Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams has written to the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, and to Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin regarding the depletion of the Council's budget for housing maintenance and repairs.

It was revealed last month that current budget for housing maintenance had been completely exhausted.

At the most recent Municipal District of Dundalk meeting, councillors were informed that a very small amount of money would be made available for emergency maintenance, although the amount was not revealed.

Deputy Adams said;

"I have been contacted by numerous constituents with urgent repairs which must be addressed in the interests of health and safety.

"Two people have contacted my office to state that they have no central heating in their houses and that Louth County Council will not address this until January.

He continues, "this is simply not acceptable. The local authority has a duty of care to its tenants which must be upheld.

"People cannot go through the winter months without heating in their homes and Louth County Council's Tenant's Handbook actually states that heating repairs will be dealt with the following day.

"I have written to the County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin, to find out why the budget for 2018 has run out, and to enquire about other monies which could be used to bridge this gap.

"I have also alerted the Minister for Housing to this situation and I urge him to work with Louth County Council for a swift resolution to this problem", Deputy Adams concluded.