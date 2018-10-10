Jury considering their verdict in Dundalk taxi driver murder trial

A jury will return to the Central Criminal Court tomorrow (THU) to consider their verdict in the trial of a 24-year-old who admits stabbing but denies murdering a taxi-driver following a row over alleged illegal dumping.

Joseph Hillen of Glendesha Road, Forkhill, Co Armagh has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to the murder of Martin Mulligan (53) at Carnmore, Balriggan, Dundalk, Co Louth on September 28, 2015.

While he accepts he inflicted the fatal knife wounds, Mr Hillen told gardai that he did it to protect himself.

Justice Eileen Creedon has told the nine men and three women there are three possible verdicts open to them: guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.

To be guilty of murder, she said, the jury must be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury when he stabbed the deceased and that he was not acting in self defence.

If the jury believes that he could have been acting in self defence and that he used reasonable force in doing so, they should acquit, she said.

Manslaughter arises if he believed he was acting in self defence but the jury finds that the force he used was not reasonable.

Having spent three hours and 21 minutes considering their verdict, the jury was asked if they had agreed a verdict. The foreman replied, "no". Justice Eileen Creedon asked them to return Thursday.