Enterprise Ireland hosting free Brexit Advisory Clinic this month in Dundalk

Enterprise Ireland is hosting a free Brexit advisory clinic in the Crowne Plaza in Dundalk this month, to provide information and practical support to companies in Louth, to help them take action to address their exposure to Brexit.

The event, which takes place on Monday October 22, provides the opportunity to get personalised advice specific to an individual's business.

This is delivered through one to one meetings of 40 minutes with independent experts across a number of business areas.

Included in the agenda are the following seminars:

Addressing the need through the use of a case study for strong currency and financial management in light of Brexit, insights into best practice and what immediate actions you can take to protect your business - Moira Creedon, Author & Finance Faculty at IMI and Ryan Academy

An overview of the €300m Brexit Loan Scheme designed for Irish companies to implement the necessary changes to address the challenges of Brexit - John Madigan, Head of Marketing & Research, SBCI

SME Panel Discussion – Insights into on the market tactics and lessons learnt from SMEs as they look to build on their UK business but also diversify into new high growth markets and sectors.

An overview of the various supports available from the LEO and EI to mitigate some of the risks of Brexit but also take advantage of any opportunities - Jonathan Mc Millan, Brexit Unit Manager, Enterprise Ireland

With the UK taking greater control on the movement of people across borders, what does this mean for me, and what are the options for my business? - Philip Mc Nally, Corporate Immigration Manager, KPMG

An overview of the various supports available from the LEO to support businesses through Brexit. - Thomas Mc Evoy, Head of Enterprise, Louth LEO

Insights into trading with a third country and what this means in practical terms for business - Carol-Ann O’ Keeffe, Assistant Principal, Revenue Irish Tax and Customs

To find out more and to register for the event go here