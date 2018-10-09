Fund for tragic Dundalk mum Ingrida remains open

Following the tragic death of 31 year old mother of two, Ingrida Maciokaite, her friends across Dundalk have rallied around to help support her children and to help meet the costs of her funeral, according to a local community activist.

Eugene Garvey explained the background to the setting up of a fund to cover the cost of Ingrida's funeral.

“The community of Dundalk was in shock after finding out about Ingrida’s death and even more so on hearing the circumstances surrounding it.

"Her friends, along with the Lithuanian community in Dundalk, wanted to help the children especially, but we needed to ensure that Ingrida was laid to rest in a proper and dignified way.

“The Bereavement Grant from the Department of Social Protection will cover the first €2,000 of the funeral costs, any expenses over and above that will be met by donations to a GoFundMe Page which was set up to help with funeral costs with the balance going to her children.”

Eugene added: “All of those involved in the funeral would like to thank the people of Dundalk and further afield for their generosity.

"Obviously no amount of money will ever replace their mother but it is hoped that when Ingrida’s children grow up, the money will be of some assistance to them and they will know that their mother was loved and highly respected within the community and we rallied around them when they needed us.”

The GoFundMe page will be kept open for another week until Sunday 14th October and with the costs of the funeral already met, additional donations will be going to the children.

The link is www.gofundme.com/funeral-for-ingrida