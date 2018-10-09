Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 9 October 2018

The death has occurred of Michael Tuite of Sportsmanshall, Armagh Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Ken and Carol.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Corrina, Carol's partner Declan, grandchildren Dylan, Conor and Niamh, sisters Pauline and Briege, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 3pm-8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Maria Goretti Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private at the request of the family, please

May he rest in peace