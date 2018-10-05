Delight in Blackrock as funding awarded for footpath on Rock Road

It was announced today that €100,000 of funding has been awarded by the Department of Rural and Community Development for a footpath project in Blackrock through the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The application was made by Blackrock Tidy Towns and Councillor Maria Doyle and is a culmination of months of work by both parties to secure funding for the construction of a footpath on the Rock Road and a section of the Old Golf Links Road.

Cllr Maria Doyle

Councillor Doyle said:

“I have been calling on Louth Council to prioritise the construction of this much needed footpath for over 2 years.

"In May 2017, I held a public meeting in Blackrock to further highlight the issue which was extremely well attended. Afterwards, I submitted a petition to the Chief Executive of Louth County Council signed by those who attended that meeting and others who couldn’t attend but who signed it online.

"Because of these efforts, the Council committed funds to construct the initial phase of the footpath from the Haggardstown Old Graveyard to Sandy Lane and work has been ongoing with myself, Blackrock Tidy Towns and Louth Council to finalise the designs for this path.

"The funding announcement today will enable us to continue the footpath further along the Rock Road, we hope as far as Elm Park. We will need to find additional funding to continue the path along the remaining section of the Rock Road, but I’m confident that we will be able to find this funding in time”.

A spokesperson for Blackrock Tidy Towns said:

“We're delighted with this news from the Department this morning.

"This is the single most important and urgent piece of infrastructure needed in Blackrock, and we're very pleased that our partnership with Councillor Maria Doyle and the Infrastructure and Community Sections of Louth County Council has had such a positive outcome for the benefit of everyone who lives in or who visits Blackrock.

"There's a lot of work still to do before the footpaths are all in place, but getting the necessary funding is a major step forward. We now look forward to continue working with Maria and the Council to progress the project as quickly as possible.”