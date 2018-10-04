Dundalk Live Register dropped almost 50% in last six years

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk has almost halved since 2012. CSO Live Register figures released today, show that in September 2018, 3,766 people signed on the Live Register in Dundalk.

This is 47% lower than the 7,109 people that were signing on in Dundalk in September 2012, during the recession.

The number signing on in Dundalk has been steadily decreasing since 2012, with the greatest decreases taking place over the past four years.

Year on year, the Live register has fallen by 15% in Dundalk since September 2017, with 662 fewer signing since the same month last year.

Elsewhere in Louth, Ardee has witnessed an ever greater decrease in the past six years, with a 63% decrease in the number signing on in the mid-Louth town since 2012.

835 people were signing on in Ardee in September 2018. This is 256 (or 23%) fewer than September 2018 and 1,439 (63%) fewer than 2012.