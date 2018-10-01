Free shopping deliveries for over-65s in Louth

Tesco Ireland has today launched a new initiative in Louth offering free deliveries for over-65s when they shop online.

It was launched to coincide with today’s International Day of Older Persons, which seeks to support full and effective participation of older persons in the community. The new initiative was supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Age Action Ireland.

Tesco is the first retailer in Ireland to provide free grocery home shopping delivery for over-65s.

These deliveries will operate across Louth six days a week from 3pm-7pm Monday-Saturday subject to a minimum spend of €50. Tesco’s dedicated customer service team will be available on Freephone 1800 248 123 to help process online orders over the telephone.