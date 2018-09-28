Fine Gael select Dundalk's John McGahon to contest general election

Dundalk Councillor John McGahon has been selected by Fine Gael to contest the next general election in Louth and East Meath.

McGahon was selected last night at the Fine Gael convention which was held in the Crowne Plaza in Dundalk.

The convention took place last night after sitting Fine Gael TD, Peter Fitzpatrick, announced last month that he would not be contesting the next election as a Fine Gael candidate.