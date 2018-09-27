Planning application lodged for 22 apartments at Patrick St/Bridge St in Dundalk

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking to develop 22 apartments and two retail/commercial units at the corner of Patrick Street and Bridge Street/Church Street in Dundalk.

The exact location of the proposed development, according to the application, is at the "Northend Centre fronting Patrick Street and extends to include associated building nos.99 & 100 which front onto Bridge Street/Church Street, Dundalk"

The development would include the demolition of existing buildings at the site and would develop 22 apartments and two commercial units over five floors.

The bulk of the planned apartments would be one bedroom - 18 are one bedroom and four are two bedroom.

The two commercial/retail units each comprising 55 sq.m are planned for the ground floor of the development, "with associated shop fronts onto Church Street."

The application also seeks to provide"roof top garden/communal areas for residents to include hard and soft landscape works within the site which includes public lighting, public seating and planting."

A decision is due on the application, which was made by Mr Micheal Murtagh, by 19 November 2018.