Four gold medals for Louth in 2018 Tidy Towns Competition

The 2018 SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition results were announced today with Louth featuring highly among the prize winners.

Those in the county to secure gold medals included Blackrock Tidy Towns, Dundalk Tidy Towns and Drogheda Tidy Towns.

Ardee Tidy Towns who were Silver medal winners in 2017 secured their first Gold medal bringing the total in the county this year to four. Knockbridge Tidy Towns secured a Bronze medal.

The Endeavour Award went to Kilcurry Tidy Towns for displaying a substantial performance improvement, while Grange Tidy Towns were awarded runners-up in the Waters and Community Award.

In relation to marks awarded across the categories, the top performers in the county were Blackrock, Knockbridge and Ardee being placed as Winner, Highly Commended and Commended respectively in the County Awards.

A total number of 23 entrant towns and villages in Louth took part in the 2018 competition, showing a very high level of participation for the wee county.

The efforts of the residential communities, the retail/business sector and Louth County Council’s environment department all combine to improve the locality and address any issues that detract from enhancement of the area.

Councillor Liam Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council remarked on the “massive achievement of County Louth who continue year on year to feature prominently in this national competition. These results demonstrate the strength of community spirit and dedication throughout each town and village”.

Joan Martin, CE Louth County Council said she is delighted with Louth’s performance and congratulates all Tidy Towns groups on the increase in marks allocated to all Louth’s entrants in 2018.

She remarked on "the outstanding level of cleanliness and the exceptionally high standard of urban and village enhancements visible throughout the county.

"Praise is due to the volunteers who work year-round to ensure that the high standards are continuously maintained, making Louth an attractive location to live and visit."