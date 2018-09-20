Louth Men's Sheds volunteers attend largest gathering in the world

Louth was well represented last week, as the Irish Men’s Sheds Association gathered 500 Men’s Shed members from across the globe, for the largest Men’s Sheds’ gathering in the world.

The event took place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Wednesday 12 September and included Topline ambassador and former rugby player, Donncha O’Callaghan, athletics star David Gillick and philanthropist Alan Kerins.

Pictured above are Topline ambassador Donnacha O’Callaghan with Co. Louth Men’s Shed volunteer, Brian Byrne, Dundalk, Co. Louth

The event marked one of the biggest occasions in the history of the men’s sheds movement.

Since its foundation in 2011, the Irish Men’s Sheds Association has overseen an exponential growth in the number of men’s sheds in Ireland.

Men’s sheds are now present in each of the 32 counties on the island, with as many as 50 in Dublin and 30 in Cork.

The Topline and the Irish Men’s Sheds Association partnership launched this spring, has seen Topline supply Men’s Sheds with an extensive range of DIY equipment to assist in their community projects.

Over the last 6 months Topline Members have supported over 200 Men’s Sheds with a six-figure sum worth of free DIY materials to enable them to undertake community projects.