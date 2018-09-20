Bottled water supply made available to areas in north Louth after power outage

Irish Water and Louth County Council have stated this afternoon that they are working with the ESB to restore power to the Workhouse Hill Pumping station that supplies water to Dunbin reservoir as soon as possible.

The power outage which occurred as a result of Storm Ali has stopped water from being pumped to the reservoir and it is impacting water supply to 3,000 customers in Dunbin, Courtbane, Shelagh, Rathmor, Kilkerley, Stonetrough, Knockbridge Rd, Little Ash and surrounding areas in County Louth.

The supply to Dunbin and surrounding areas is currently solely dependent on storage in the reservoirs.

"We can confirm that ESB is prioritizing restoring power to the water supply infrastructure", said Irish Water in a statement this afternoon.

Bottled Water Supply is available at the following locations from noon onwards:

- Kilkerley Community Centre

- Philipstown Pump House located close to Callans Bar & Restaurant

"Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water so as not to deplete our reservoirs while power is being restored. We are urging customers to conserve water by not running taps, taking showers instead of baths and to refrain from using dishwashers and washing machines."

It is expected that water supply will return to normal by 5pm this evening. The latest updates are posted to our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278.