Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 19 September 2018

The death has occurred of Brendan McNally of An Cearnog, Toberona and formerly Lurgankeel, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Frances and dear brother of Rosaleen (McEntee), Pat and the late Donal, Maureen (Winter) and Thomas.

He will be sadly missed by his sister, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Sheila Finlay of Stonylane, Ardee, Louth



On 17th September 2018, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda following an illness borne with great courage and tremendous faith, surrounded by her loving family.

Sheila beloved wife of Colman and adored mother of Anne, Loretta, Joyce, Pauline, John, Michelle and Colman. Sheila predeceased by her grandson Robert Colman, will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, twenty grandchildren, great granddaughter, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Claire, sons-in-law Robert, Dermot, Jim, Raymond and John, relatives, neighbours and friends - in particular her great friend Mary McKenna.

Sheila will repose at The Ardee Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee on Wednesday 19th September from 3pm to 7:30pm.

Removal from her home on Thursday morning walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Family home private please

May she Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Cáit (Cush) Fagan of Proleek, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in her 97th year. Cáit passed away at the family home, with the support of a devoted team of caregivers whose dedication will be forever remembered.

She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the family home from 4pm-9pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Sean Cranny of Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Louth

On 18 September 2018, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Sean beloved husband of Aedamar nee Maguire and dear father of Michelle and David, granda of Mia, Cormac and Fionn, brother of Maureen O’ Hare, Briege Conlon, and the late Peter.

Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, sisters, daughter-in-law Lisa, Michelle’s partner Noel Power, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Ann (Ann) CAWLEY (née Murphy) of Swords, Dublin / Cooley, Louth

Peacefully at Tara Winthrop Private Clinic.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Bartholomew (Pat), daughter Martina, sons Michaels, Thomas, Eamonn and Gerard, daughters-in-law Sue and Rosa, grandchildren Tamara, Daniel, Alex, Thomas, and Harry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 5 - 8 p.m.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Cronan's Church, Brackenstown arriving for 10 a.m.

Mass followed by funeral to Our Lady Star of the Sea Cemetery, Boher, Greenore, Co. Louth.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May she Rest In Peace.





