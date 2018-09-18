Local cllr says "town is stunned and sickened by the shocking killing in Dundalk"

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that the violent death of a woman in her 30s in Dundalk is devastating for her family and the town is stunned and sickened by the shocking killing.

Cllr Ó Murchú said, “I visited the scene at Linenhall Street this afternoon and spoke with Gardaí.

“At this stage the full details of the circumstances of her death are not known however it is clear that she died in a violent situation.

“I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this woman and I urge anyone with information to bring it to the attention of An Garda Síochaná.”

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the assault or who may have information or to any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.