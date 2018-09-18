Garda appeal for information following fatal stabbing in Dundalk

Gardaí at Dundalk investigating a fatal stabbing today, Tuesday 18th September 2018 are appealing for witnesses and information.

A 31-year-old female was seriously injured and pronounced dead a short time later at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. A 48-year-old man remains in Garda custody.

The incident occurred at Linenhall Street in an area called Bridgewater Mews at approximately 2.45pm.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the assault or who may have information or to any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.