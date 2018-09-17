Fever Tree Gin School coming to Dundalk

The Fever-Tree Gin School is coming to Dundalk to educate the palates of the gin faithful of the town about their favourite drink and how to make the perfect mix.

A gin and tonic is one of Ireland’s best loved tipples – with gin and tonic undergoing a massive resurgence in popularity in recent years. Ireland has enjoyed this renaissance of gin – embracing the diversity of serves and exploring different mixers. The Fever-Tree Gin School comes to Ireland after a sold out run in the UK.

The Fever-Tree Gin School will be in Dundalk on Saturday 20th October between 5pm and 7.30pm at Russell’s Saloon, Dundalk - Gin School €20.

Tickets are available now at just €20 but are limited – get tickets for the perfect night to enjoy with friends now on: https://fever-tree-gin-school.eventbrite.ie Some dates also include brunch at €35.

Keith Malone, master mixologist from Dublin, will put pupils through their paces at the Fever-Tree Gin School. Keith has spent 16 years working in bars and distilleries in Ireland. He has worked with the Fever-Tree flavourists, to design a curriculum to immerse you in an interactive tonic pairing wheel masterclass, showcasing the tasting notes in Fever-Tree tonics and how they combine with the five key flavour categories of gin. The Fever-Tree Gin