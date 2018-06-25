LOUTH WEATHER: Hot temperatures 'could last another ten days'

Local weather guru Louth Weather is predicting that the summer heat could last beyond this week.

"Exactly the forecast you all want to hear ... dry, warm and sunny. Even hotter towards the end of the week.

"Variable amounts of cloud each day, but most of this will be thin high cloud and will make the sunshine hazy rather than block it out altogether. Most of this high cloud will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, though as I've said before it is difficult to forecast more than a day in advance.

"There's a very slight risk of an odd shower poping up next weekend, but by then many will be glad of it.

"Temperatures getting up to around 23°C during the earlier part of the week. They rise further on Thursday and Friday, possibly reaching near record values of 27°C in western parts of the county. Cooler near the coasts where sea breezes will develop especially through the afternoons.

"Looking even further ahead I expect a slight drop in temperatures and an increased risk of showers in the early part of next week, but overall this period of great weather looks set to last at least another ten days."