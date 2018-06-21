SOLVED: Mystery of cargo ship anchored off Dundalk Bay

For days now locals have been debating what the possible story was behind the large cargo ship that was anchored off Dundalk Bay.

Theories ranged from pirates to ghost ships, and even to mutiny.

But now Blackrock Tidy Towns appear to have gotten to the bottom of the mystery:

"We've received a little information about the Liberian-registered "Comet" which has been anchored off Blackrock for well over a week.

"According to our sources it unloaded its cargo at Greenore or Warrenpoint before anchoring at its current location while it awaits its next job.

"Apparently this is quite normal around the world for ships of this size (but doesn't happen in Dundalk Bay too often).

"So no pirates, no mutiny, no strike, no impounding. All quite straightforward we're told!