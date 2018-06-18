New Louth CoCo chair Reilly follows in father's footsteps

Fianna Fáil councillor Liam Reilly is the new Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, following in the footsteps of his late father Tommy, who twice held the position during a distinguished career in local politics.

The Dromiskin based representative was elected to the position during Monday morning’s Annual General Meeting where he defeated the Sinn Féin nomination Joanna Byrne by 18 votes to 10. He was proposed and seconded by party colleagues Peter Savage and Conor Keelan respectively.

He succeeds Colm Markey in the role and is the second successive Ardee Municipal District councillor to be elected to the local authority’s top position.

Fine Gael’s Dundalk Municipal District councillor Maria Doyle is the new Leas Cathaoirleach. She saw off the challenge of Anne Campbell by 17 votes to 11 in the chamber vote.

Councillor Reilly’s proud mother Maud was at County Hall to see her son elected Cathaoirleach, just days after his year at the helm of the Ardee Municipal District came to an end.

His father Tommy served as Louth County Council’s chair on two separate occasions – between 1996 and 1997 and again between 2001 and 2002. He passed away in March of 2016.

“It is a great honour,” Reilly said. “My Mum is here and she is a great support. I want to thank councillor Markey for his steadfast work over the past year.

A number of councillors paid tribute to Reilly, including Green Party’s Mark Dearey and Savage.

“Many of the traits and strengths of character I saw in your father, I see in you,” Dearey said, whilst also referring to Reilly’s work at the “less glamourous” side of local politics.

“Liam has served with distinction,” Savage said. “He is quiet but effective. I think he’ll make a super chairman.”