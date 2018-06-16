Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant goes on the market for sale

Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant in Jenkinstown is on the market for €1.5m.

The famed business, which closed its doors recently, has been posted for sale on property website myhome.ie with the following description:

"One of the North East's finest and best known establishments is being offered for sale, "Fitzpatrick's" of Jenkintown. Standing on c. 3.47 Ha / 8.57 acres and with a floor area extending to approx. 625 sq m / 6,727 sq.ft this magnificent property has all to offer with its tremendous location, trade and future development potential.



"This uniquely developed landmark premises occupies a highly prominent position on the main R173 Dundalk to Carlingford routeway and, comprises of a cosy bar, a large 180 seat lounge/restaurant with fully equipped bar, fully equipped commercial kitchen, a range of outbuildings, a former pet farm facility and adjoining lands.

"Situated only minutes' drive from Dundalk and the historical coastal town of Carlingford which offers beautiful local beaches and attractions. The M1 Motorway (Junction 18) is also a short drive from the property and provides direct access to Newry City, Dublin and Belfast.



"Renowned worldwide for its fine cuisine, exceptional hospitality and quaint Irish Charms "Fitzpatrick's" has been immaculately maintained and presented to the highest standards. Its traditional-style & charm blends with its modern facilities and equipment to ensure the conveniences are in place for a new operator to continue and grow the trade into the future.



"The unique bar and restaurant which can seat approx. 180 patrons is facilitated by an elaborate commercial kitchen fully fitted and equipped to modern day standards to include stainless steel cooking appliances, cool room and extraction systems while front of house there are traditional carved bar counters, ornate feature brickwork, and unique toilet facilities.



"Externally, a wide range of external stores are developed to the rear and include a keg store, bottle store, offices, dairy and bakery rooms. the premises has also the significant attribute of having a large beer garden facility and covered smoking area inviting customers to enjoy the outdoor ambiance. The property benefits extensive frontage and a large surfaced car park to the side, with a large gardens and land to the rear where the former petting farm and seasonal activities previously took place. In addition a previous grant of planning existed for an 18 room accommodation building offering possible future development opportunities (STP) to cater for local and passing holiday and function trade."

According to the blurb, the memorabilia and paraphernalia are not included in the sale but may possibly be open for consideration in a separate sale