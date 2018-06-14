Dundalk motorist visited injured man in hospital

A 62-year-old motorist who was prosecuted for careless driving following a collision with a motorcyclist, had visited the man in hospital with a mass card, Dundalk District Court heard last Wednesday.

Gerard McDonald of Belfry Crescent, St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk was summonsed for an alleged offence on April second last year. The Defence barrister said her client who had no previous convictions, was fully insured, was completely reliant on his driving licence and was the only person before the court following the alleged incident.

The counsel explained that a motorbike had come around a corner and added that her client – who had engaged an engineer to carry out a report at his own expense, had visited the injured party in hospital with a mass card. She told the court “I’m asking you to leave it to civil remedy”. Judge John Coughlan said he would “dismiss on the facts.”