Council set to 'serve' tennis court maintenance request

Fine Gael councillor John McGahon has asked Louth County Council to carry out maintenance work on the tennis courts in Carlingford, ahead of a very busy summer period.

“I know for a fact there are a number of groups in the area looking to avail of this in the summer months, including a summer camp,” he said last week. “There are no plans to invest in the facility but I’m asking for maintenance.

“Essentially, make them playable,” he continued. “What’s the point of having that facility if you can’t play the sport it was made for.”

Louth County Council confirmed the council would proceed with maintenance work. “I see no problem with that,” Engineer Vincent Toner remarked. Director of Services Frank Pentony said government funding may be available for work.

Meanwhile, Conor Keelan also requested that the local authorities’ Operations department to improve the condition of the public toilets in Carlingford. “They are in a very poor state,” he said.