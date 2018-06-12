Councillors hear of Dunleer’s ‘dark cloud’ over Cameron murder

Councillors at Ardee Municipal District’s monthly meeting have sent their condolences to the family and friends of murdered Dunleer teenager – and urged anyone who has information to go to the Gardai immediately.

The 18-year-old was murdered on Saturday, May 26th in the Mid-Louth town and Gardai have been investigating the circumstances of his murder ever since.

The DkIT Hospitality student was badly beaten and strangled at Shamrock Hill off the Ardee Road before his body was discovered by a walker at 8am.

Speaking at last Thursday’s meeting, Colm Markey described his murder as an “exceptional situation.”

“It's very, very hard for everyone in the community. He couldn’t have been a more quiet, harmless guy,” Markey said. “The reaction of the last 10 days speaks volumes of the local community and how close-knit it is.

“I appeal again for anyone with any information to come forward. We don’t want this hanging over the local community any longer than it has to.

“I want to express my own sympathies to the family and pay tribute to the community for how they reacted.”

Liam Reilly said Cameron’s murder came at a dark time for the country, so soon after the tragic deaths of Jastine Valdez and Ana Kriegel.

“It was a tragedy. Modern Irish society is not a nice place at the moment.” Dolores Minogue described speaking to residents in Dunleer about the “dark cloud and devastation that will be there for months and years to come” and praised parish priest Father Murtagh for being a “huge strength.”

Both new Ardee Municipal District Cathaoirleach Pearse McGeough and Tom Cunningham urged anyone with information to come forward and help Gardai with their probe. “I’d urge anyone who knows anything to come forward and not to be afraid,” Cunningham said. “It needs to be settled and settled quickly.”

Cameron was laid to rest in Dunleer on Monday, June 4th, with over 1,000 people in attendance at St Brigid's Church. Speaking at his funeral, parish priest Fr Michael Murtagh said, “The whole parish community has been shocked, stunned and deeply saddened. This is unprecedented.”