Dundalk Youth Centre taking part in Irish Cancer Society’s national X-HALE awards

A Louth Youth Club is calling on the local community for support ahead of the Irish Cancer Society’s national X-HALE Youth Awards 2018 in July.

Dundalk Youth Centre is asking people to log on to www.cancer.ie/xhale2018 and watch their short film about being smoke-free.

The film with the most views between now and July 4th will win the public vote and a national award as part of the X-HALE Short Film Competition 2018. You can also view the full video at the end of this article.

X-HALE is an initiative of the Irish Cancer Society that supports young people to tackle smoking in their communities and raise awareness about the dangers of smoking among their peers, with the aim of having young people be Ireland’s first tobacco-free generation.

The X-HALE Youth Awards national showcase event in the Helix, Dublin on 5 July will be the finale of months of hard work by the youth groups. In addition to promoting their films online, they will also be running campaigns to drum up local support by putting up posters, organising screenings of their films and taking part in radio interviews.

This is the eighth year of the X-HALE Youth Awards. Forty-three youth groups from around the country are taking part in 2018.

This year participating groups also had the opportunity to have their say on how young people can become more involved in making the tobacco-free generation a reality. A number of groups attended a workshop and the Tobacco Free Ireland Partners’ Conference on World No Tobacco Day (31 May).

Sarah Chadwick, Cancer Prevention Officer at the Irish Cancer Society said, “We are so proud of everything that the young people from Louth have achieved. They have educated themselves about smoking, learned new skills and worked together to create films that will inform and inspire young people across Ireland and beyond.

They are leading the way in the movement towards a tobacco-free Ireland and improving the health of their local communities. We commend their commitment to establishing Ireland’s first smoke-free generation and are asking the public to show their support by watching and sharing the X-HALE 2018 playlist.”

For further information about X-HALE and to watch the entries visit www.cancer.ie/xhale. Follow www.facebook.com/ XHaleYouthAwards and join the X-HALE conversation using #xhale2018.

You can watch the video in full below, via YouTube.