Fyffes Fit Squad to return to Dundalk once again

Fyffes Fit Squad will return to local schools in Dundalk this month.

Following on from events at O'Fiach and De La Salle Colleges, it is now the turn of local primary schools to get out and get active with fitness coach Tom Dalton.

120 pupils from second and third Class in Scoil Mhuire Na nGael will participate on June 7th before it visits the CBS on June 14th where pupils from junior to fifth class will take part.

Aimed at promoting healthy eating and an active lifestyle, especially amongst young people, topics covered will include an active workout plus talks and tips on healthy eating, all designed to improve children’s general fitness through engaging and fun-filled activities.

Schools and sports clubs interested in participating in the project are asked to visit www.fyffesfitsquad.ie.