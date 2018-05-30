Gardai in new appeal to locate tragic Cameron's phone

Garda officers have renewed an appeal to locate Cameron Reilly's mobile phone, which they believe may hold vital information as to what happened on the night the teenager was murdered.

At a media briefing in Dunleer on Wednesday afternoon, Drogheda Superintendent Andrew Watters, who is leading the investigation, released an image of the phone cover in a bid to help in their efforts.

"A significant amount of enquiries have been carried out," he said. “Cameron died as a result of injuries to his neck area and a comprehensive forensic examination of the scene is still ongoing.

The Superintendent also urged young people who may have information pertaining to the murder to come forward and not to fear repercussions for minor offences.

"People in the vicinity last Friday night and Saturday morning may have consumed alcohol and drugs. But I just want to make it clear to some of those people, maybe to encourage them to come forward and speak to us. That is not the primary concern of this investigation." The Gardai, he said, are happy to meet and treat people confidentially.

Cameron's phone, an Apple iPhone 8 Plus, has been missing since his body was discovered by a walker early on Saturday morning last.

The phone cover is black, with bright green trim (below). Watters believes finding the phone is "key" to investigations into the 18-year-olds murder.

Cameron's Apple iPhone 8 Plus cover, which Gardai are seeking to trace

Cameron's body was found on land on the Ardee Road. A post mortem revealed he was the victim of strangulation.

Erroneous newspaper reports on Tuesday suggested that Cameron's phone had been located, but this is not the case. Watters confirmed to today that phone was not Cameron's and belonged to someone unrelated to the case.

Gardai believe the phone will reveal who Cameron was in contact with early on Saturday morning before the teenager was killed.

Investigators are following a line of inquiry that Cameron may have been involved in an altercation with another youth in the centre of the small Mid-Louth town on Friday night/Saturday morning. They also believe a number of youths have been present as he was killed.

Gardai are continuing to ask home and business owners in Dunleer to check their property including wheelie bins and waste skips in their search for the phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.