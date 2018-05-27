Dundalk Councillor John McGahon shares views on referendum results

Dundalk Councillor John McGahon, has shared his views following last Friday's referendum, which backed a repeal of the Eighth Amendment, with the Dundalk Democrat.

"Naturally I'm delighted with the result" said Cllr McGahon, "particularly that in my own electoral area of Dundalk Carlingford 7009 people voted Yes which works out at 60.6%.

"It's amazing when you study the tallies", he said. "There were some huge Yes votes in rural boxes like Ravensdale and Cooley while across Dundalk there was an exceptionally strong Yes vote.

"I spent most of the count thinking of women like Ailbhe Smyth,Ivana Bacik, Clare Daly, Kate O Connell, Catherine Noone, Tara Flynn and countless others who have spent decades trying to put abortion on the political agenda when every other politician ran away from it, this result is a testament to their persistence and commitment to repealing the 8th at a time when it wasn't popular to do so.

The Fine Gael Councillor continued, "I was also incredibly proud of my party colleague Minister Simon Harris. Simon really stepped up to the plate and showed tremendous leadership. He is a real credit to my own party.

"I spent the campaign with Dundalk Together For Yes which was a group of grassroots activists. I loved every minute of campaigning alongside them.

Cllr McGahon concluded, "I have so much admiration and respect for the people in the group who went knocking on doors for the first time in the face one of the toughest and most divisive referendum this country has probably ever gone through.

"They are the real heroes of the Repeal Campaign, not the politicians."