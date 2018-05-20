Hot temperatures set to make a return to Dundalk this week

While today has seen a return to rain an cloudy conditions in Dundalk, fear not sun lovers as Met Éireann are predicting a return to warm and sunny weather by Wednesday!

Rainy conditions are set to continue through tonight, with widespread rain persistent at times and temperatures to reach just 10-12 degrees Celsius, according to Met Éireann.

However, from Tuesday onwards both temperatures and sunshine are set to climb. Sun and clear skies are predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach 17 degrees.

Temperatures are set to rise further until at least Saturday, with Dundalk temperatures expected to reach at least 19 degrees, with temperatures in the low 20s in many areas. Great news ahead of the bank holiday weekend!

To stay up to date with weather conditions in Louth go to Met Eireann's website here.