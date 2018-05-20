Campaign to raise funds for St Louis in Dundalk following fire begins

A new campaign has begun today to raise funds to help refurbish St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk, following the fire last week which destroyed the technology block and the study hall in the school.

The campaign aims to raise €10,000, donations for which can be made on the gofundme page here

The campaign is called the “St Louis Dundalk Renovation Fund” and is already starting to raise funds.

The organisers explain the decision for the campaign as follows:

"Help us to revitalise our beautiful campus and continue to provide excellent education for future generations of Dundalk women into the 21st Century.

"Last week we had a fire which threatened to destroy our beautiful school but we were so lucky that with the assistance of the local Dundalk and Ardee Fire Services we lost only two rooms.

"However there is a lot of smoke damage, and so we are out of the building until August. We would love in light of this to revitalise the school in general so that our wonderful girls coming back will be surprised by lots of extras we cannot fund ourselves.

"The buildings are 60 years old and in need of some TLC to bring them up to date. Your donation however small would be hugely appreciated.

"Thank you to all for your support and care."

