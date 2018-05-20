Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 20 May 2018

The death has occurred of Martina McCaffrey (née Brennan) of 15 Cresent 2, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated and tender care of the nurses and staff of the Louth Co. Hospital.

Beloved wife of Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sisters Esther and Briege, brothers Michael and Paul, brothers-in-law Gerard McDermott, Joseph Carragher and Gerard McKeown, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace