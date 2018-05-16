Burst water main could impact supply to these north Louth areas today

According to Irish Water, repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to R173, Dunbin, Castlering, Newtown, Knockbridge, Mullabohy, Kilkerley, Courtbane, Shelagh, Hackballscross and surrounding areas in north Louth today.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works, which have an estimated completion time of 5pm.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU021546.