New school construction leads to lengthy Dundalk road closure

Louth County Council have made public their intention to close a town centre road to traffic for 13 days later this month, as part of ongoing construction work at the new Colaiste Chu Chulainn site.

The local authority say Bothar an Iarainn - from its junction with the Marshes Avenue roadabout to the junction with the St Alphonsus Road roundabout - will be closed from 7am on Saturday May 26th until 6pm on Thursday June 7th.

The closure, the council say, is to facilitate the provision of services to Colaiste Chu Chulainn.

Motorists are advised to use the detour taking in Ramparts Lane in both directions. Anyone wishing to object to the closure of the road can lodge an objection to Louth County Council before 12pm on Friday, May 11th.

The school build has been hampered by delays over the last number of years. Louth County Council now say it will not be ready for the new academic year starting in September.

At last week's Dundalk Municipal District monthly meeting, Sinn Fein councillor and chairman of the Louth Meath Education & Training Board said parents ad students were "entitled to know now" when they could expect to be moved in. The new building (below) will house 1,000 students when it eventually opens.