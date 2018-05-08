Kenny launches Dundalk Jobs Fair at Crowne Plaza

Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny was on hand at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Dundalk last week to help launch the Dundalk Careers and Jobs Fair which is to be held next week.

The event is being organised by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, in collaboration with the EURES Cross-Border Partnership, and will take place on Tuesday May 15th from 2pm to 7pm.

Kenny joined Niamh Murphy, Anne Keeley and Paul McArdle from the DEASP as well as Niamh Murphy, General Manager of the Crowne Plaza Hotel to launch the event.

Over 50 employers across a wide range of sectors from north and south of the border will be in attendance at the event including ABP Group, Almac, An Garda Siochana, PayPal, the Irish Hotel Federation, Musgraves, the HSE, Lidl, Matthews Coaches, Meridian Security, Volkswagen Group and many more.

The event is free to attend for jobseekers but places are limited and jobseekers are asked to register as soon as possible as https://dundalkjobsfair.eventbrite.ie.

The Fair will provide a fantastic opportunity for graduates, jobseekers, commuters and more to meet with employers, with one-on-one coaching clinics and seminars will also be available on the day to help with CV preparation and other topics.

As well as local positions, jobs from across Ireland and Europe will be on display at the event.