DRUGS
Man charged over Muirhevnamor drugs bust
€2,000 worth of substances were found last week
Dundalk Garda Station
Gardai in Dundalk arrested one man on Tuesday last (May 1st) after recovering €2,000 worth of drugs at a property in Muirhevnamor.
Quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis were found in the house as well as a quantity of cash and associated drug paraphernalia.
One man was charged in connection with the find and will appear at Dundalk District Court.
