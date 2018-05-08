DRUGS

Man charged over Muirhevnamor drugs bust

€2,000 worth of substances were found last week

Gardai in Dundalk arrested one man on Tuesday last (May 1st) after recovering €2,000 worth of drugs at a property in Muirhevnamor.

Quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis were found in the house as well as a quantity of cash and associated drug paraphernalia.

One man was charged in connection with the find and will appear at Dundalk District Court.