Dundalk's MAD Youth Theatre gear up for gritty new play ‘DNA’

M.A.D Youth Theatre are bringing another gritty play to The Spirit Store this month.

DNA by Dennis Kelly is definately one to mark down on your social calander if you are a fan of intelligent dramas and want to support some fantastic young Dundalk actors.

The original play is about a group of teenagers who do something bad, really bad, then panic and cover the whole thing up.

But when they find that the cover-up unites them and brings harmony to their otherwise fractious lives, there is the incentive to put things right.

DNA is a poignant and, sometimes, hilarious tale with a very dark heart.

The performance runs for three nights, kicking off on Wednesday 2nd of May with a preview.

Preview tickets are priced at €7, whilst prices for the Thursday and Friday shows are priced at €10.

You can purchase the tickets online via their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/M.A.D

YouthTheatre/ or on the doors. Showtimes are at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Kwasie Boyce, the Founder of M.A.D. Youth Theatre told The Dundalk Democrat said: “MAD YT have been very busy since September.

“We have launched our new space on Earl Street and hosted a performance festival. We are currently working with actors Lewis Magee on a newly devised play and will run some fantastic summer camps for children and young people.”

The local Youth Theatre group moved into a brand new space in January of this year. Speaking to The Dundalk Democrat then, Kwasie said:

“We also open the doors to other groups to come in and use the facilities, such as Manam and Louth Film Society.

“Our programming is expanding and now we are able to provide other creative services such as voice training and singing lessons.”

For more information about M.A.D Youth Theatre find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact via email ytfordundalk@gmail.com or call Artistic Director Kwasie Boyce on 083 140 4747.