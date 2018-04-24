Irish Water
Water supply issues possible for north Louth tomorrow
A number of areas in North Louth are affected
According to Iirish Water, new connection works may cause supply disruptions to Bellurgan, Jenkinstown and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.
A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.
Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am until 5pm.
If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU020773.
