Dundalk sports nutrition business Megapump going from strength-to-strength

Business owner, Tomas Chautur, who is a keen bodybuilder himself, says he began selling products online “as a hobby” at the domain Megapump.ie around four years ago.

The Slovakian man, who now calls Dundalk his home, took the leap into having a physical store on the 1st of January 2017.

And Tomas' business has gone from strength-to-strength since then. Business is booming so much that he's moved Mega Pump into a double unit at the Demense Shopping Centre last January.

Tomas advises men and women who are interested in sports nutrition to call in to him. The chatty business owner has a lot of expertise on the subject and is keen to help others achieve their fitness goals.

Tomas explains: “I would advise people to call in to the shop for advice. I always ask customers, what their fitness goals are and we go from there.”

He also passes on tips from his friends who work as personal trainers and physiotherapists to customers.

Whilst MegaPump has an excellent website, Tomas advises people to call into the shop so he can help them get the “best value for money”.

“We offer very competitive prices compared to a lot of online retailers. A lot of our prices are the same as they are on our website. We have a lot of special promotions on in the shop such as free shakers with protein powders and end of the line deals,” says Tomas.

The local business owner says that his main customers are footballers, runners, cyclists, and bodybuilders and that all athletes have something in common – they want to focus on their health.

“With the bodybuilding these days, people are going for the classic physique look. Trends have shifted away from unhealthy bodybuilding and now people want to focus on having better nutrition and allowing your muscles to recover after a workout. We put a focus on our customer's health here at MegaPump.”

MegaPump is open seven days per week. You can call in to the store from 10 to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 12 – 4pm on Sundays. www.megapump.ie

Megapump is making making a name for itself as the number one supplier of high-quality health and nutrition products in Dundalk. The store stocks trusted brands such as NXT Nutrition, Olimp, BSN, Optimum Nutrition and BioTech USA.

As experts in their field, MegaPump, also supply products to a number of personal trainers working in the locality.

Their products can be found in a number of gyms in Louth, Meath, Cavan, Down and Monaghan