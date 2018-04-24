Euromillions jackpot worth €140 million and here's how a Louth winner could spend the winnings

EuroMillions fever is gripping Ireland as Tuesday’s jackpot rolls to a mouth-watering €140 million.

And as players dream of winning this mind-boggling cash pile the National Lottery has come up with suggestions for how an Irish winner could #sharethedream and spend some of the mega fortune.

A National Lottery spokesperson said an Irish win on Tuesday would be the biggest ever for the country, topping the mega €115 won by Dolores McNamara back in 2005.

They said: “This is an incredible amount of money. A winner could fulfill all their wildest dreams and have plenty to share with their loved ones if they win this life-changing nine figure sum. The jackpot is on a roll with nobody winning the special €130 million Mega EuroMillions jackpot last Friday. If the jackpot is not won on Tuesday it will roll to a spectacular €170 million on Friday.

“When it comes to EuroMillions Ireland has had the rub of the green with 12 jackpot wins. This year alone there have been 13 EuroMillions Plus wins of €500,000. With retailers doing brisk business ahead of the €140 million jackpot on Tuesday we are advising players to play early to avoid queues. Or buy your tickets at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

So if you are a winner - once you have let the good news sink in and have received good independent financial and legal advice - here are some ways some of that fortune could be spent in the first month.

Week One:

A slice of paradise

With all the excitement you may be glad of a tropical bolt hole to get away from it all. A private island in the turquoise waters of the Caribbean offers the ideal escape for friends and family. Frozen Cay Island, fringed with pristine white powder sand and complete with a luxury 6 bed house is yours – for €15 million!

Week Two:

Luxury penthouse

How about a nice weekend pad not too far away from home? Snap up a chic penthouse in London’s fashionable Knightsbridge, a mecca for shopping. Saville’s have an exquisite six bedroom penthouse spanning 6,215 square feet with two roof terraces, private parking and unrivalled views across London on their books – all for €32 million.

Week Three:

Rev it up

Now you have a dream island and luxury city pad sorted why not rev it up with some cool new wheels? One of the most expensive cars currently on sale in Ireland is a sleek, silvers2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport. With luxurious leather interior this turbo charged beauty will set you back €3.2 million

Week Four:

Buy some Bling

Diamonds, we are told, are a girl’s best friend. So nothing less than a fine gem for her to celebrate the massive win. As a guide Sotheby’s recently sold a 3.47-carat intense blue diamond ring sold for a cool €5 million

And for him…..a John Player Special’ Rolex Daytona wrist watch in yellow gold is due for auction at Christies …. and is expected to fetch between a half and one million euros



Meanwhile here is the roll call of the 12 Irish Euromillions winners to date are:

· July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland's first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115m.

· July 2008: A ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary won a player €15m.

· June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4m.

· June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93m.

· September 2013: A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25m with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8m.

· April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15m was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

· September 2014: An €86.7m jackpot was won by a syndicate. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

· January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66m, splitting the jackpot of €132m. The ticket was sold in Eason's store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

· July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won €23.8m. The ticket was sold in O'Hanlon's in Portarlington.

· January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5m jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

· July 2017: A west of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29m.

· December 2017: A €38.9m jackpot ticket sold in the village Shop in Malahide was claimed by a small family syndicate.