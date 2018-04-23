Man charged with robbery after holding up Dundalk bookies armed with hammer

Dundalk Gardai have charged a man with robbery after he stole cash from Bar One Racing on Quay Street in Dundalk last Friday (20th April).

The 30-year-old man entered the Quay Street bookies at 3:30pm brandishing a hammer and demanded cash from the staff.

He fled the scene on a bike with a sum of cash. However, Gardai located him in a follow-up search and arrested him.

The man was subsequently detained and charged with robbery.