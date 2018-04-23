CRIME
Man charged with robbery after holding up Dundalk bookies armed with hammer
The man held up Bar One Racing last Friday
Dundalk Gardai have charged a man with robbery after he stole cash from Bar One Racing on Quay Street in Dundalk last Friday (20th April).
The 30-year-old man entered the Quay Street bookies at 3:30pm brandishing a hammer and demanded cash from the staff.
He fled the scene on a bike with a sum of cash. However, Gardai located him in a follow-up search and arrested him.
The man was subsequently detained and charged with robbery.
