Dundalk chef Glenn earns silver in Student Chef of the Year

Dundalk Institute of Technology's excellence in cooking has been further underlined after student Glenn McCourt took home second place in the prestigious KNORR Student Chef of the Year 2018.

Glenn's second place finish comes a year after another Dundalk IT student - Andrew Reddan - won the competition outright. Glenn's silver medal win came after an intense two-hour cook-off that took place in Dundalk on Tuesday (April 17th).

The Culinary Arts student was just pipped to the first prize by Jade Ainscough of Institute of Technology Tallaght while Stephen Deasy of Limerick Institute of Technology placed third.

Working within the remit of this year's theme - a ‘Contemporary Take on Traditional Pub Dishes’ - the students had to prepare, cook and present a vegetarian starter and a main course celebrating sustainable Irish seafood, while against the clock.

Glenn impressed the judges with a starter of ‘Tortellini of Mushroom, Roast Hazelnut and Artichoke Veloute.’ His main course comprised ‘Pan Roast Carlingford Turbot, Ballymakenny potatoes and Cauliflower and Curry' (below).

Glenn’s inspiration for his starter came from his determination to create a vegetarian dish full of flavour. His main course was a contemporary take on traditional fish and chips.

"Participating in this year’s KNORR Student Chef of the Year competition has been a great opportunity to create a menu not only inspired by the theme and local ingredients but also to get feedback from leaders within the Irish food industry," Glenn said. "Being awarded the hygiene award was also a welcomed bonus.”

Among this year's judges was Dundalk Institute of Technology's Chef Lecturer Michael McNamara who joined Mark McCarthy and special guest judge Aidan McGrath, chef patron of Wild Honey Inn, Ireland’s first Michelin starred pub, with Corinna Hardgrave, food and wine writer completing the panel.

This year, DkIT get to host the prestigious awards after Andrew Reddan, representing the college, was crowned the Knorr Student Chef of the Year in 2017 after a cook off hosted by Cork Institute of Technology.

