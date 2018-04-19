Dundalk man (54) already serving three-and-half-year sentence

A 54 year old man accused of a public order offence in Dundalk, has had the case against him struck out after the local district court heard he is currently serving a three and a half year sentence from the Circuit Court.

James Ward with an address at O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk was accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting, at Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk on June 14th last year.

The court heard that with remission, he has a release date in August 2020.