Slight rise in Dundalk residential property prices

The average price of houses sold in Dundalk rose slightly month-on-month to the end of February, according to the latest Residential Property Price Index figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

In the year to February, the average price of a house sold in the Dundalk Eircode area (A91) was €192, 452. That is up from €190,714 from the 12 months to January, representing an increase of 0.9%.

That follows an almost €4,000 increase in the average figures between December 2017 and January.

The mean prices for household dwellings and split into areas determined by Eircode in the latest RPP Index figures, released by the Central Statistics Office last week.

The current figure for average house prices in Dundalk now sits at at it's highest point since the Central Statistics Office started releasing the figures via Eircode.

In January 2017, the average house sale price in the Dundalk area was €158,706 - and that figure has steadily risen in the last 13 months, to the tune of €33,746 across that period.

The Dundalk figure pales in comparison to neighbouring Drogheda who saw their average price for a household dwelling sold in the year to this February rise by almost €5,000 to €229,103.

The average house price in Carrickmacross €161,279 while in Castleblayney, the mean stood at €122,578 - both of these figures are down from the January prices.

Local areas see house prices much lower than in Dublin and towns on the commuter belt such as A63 Greystones (€420,876) and A98 Bray (€391,787).

The least exepensive Eircode area to buy property in over the last 12 months, to February this year, was F35 Ballyhaunis with a mean price of €74,611.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) is designed to measure the change in the average level of prices paid by households for residential properties sold in Ireland. The RPPI specifically excludes non-household purchases, non-market purchases and self-builds (i.e where the land is purchased separately).