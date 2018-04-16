Minister of State to visit Lisdoo for Older Care meeting

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly TD will be in Dundalk on Tuesday next to take part in a public meeting organised by local Dundalk Municipal District councillor John McGahon.

The Minister will be in attendance at the ‘Care of Older Citizens’ meeting at The Lisdoo on Tuesday April 24th at 8pm.

Marie Hayes of, Development Manager of County Louth Citizens Information Centre and Saidbe Mulligan from the Dundalk Citizens Information Centre, as well as a representative from the HSE, will also speak at the meeting.

"This is a public event designed to raise awareness and help provide information on the care of our older citizens,” Councillor McGahon said. “I'm delighted that Minister Daly has agreed to come to Dundalk and host a public meeting on such an important topic. Everyone is welcome to attend on the night.

“The meeting will primarily focus on the Fair Deal Scheme, home care, the issue of loneliness amongst elderly people, Age Friendly Strategy. There will also be a Q&A session at the end.”