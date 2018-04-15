Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 15 April 2018

The death has occurred of John Eaton of Georgian Close, Drogheda, and formerly of Dublin Street, Dundalk.

At his Home, John, beloved husband of Mary and loving dad to Paul, Barry, Laura and Susan and grandfather of the late Liam.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son in law Colin, daughters-in-law Isobel and Emma, grandchildren Asling, Andrew, Sean, Cara, Daniel and Lily, sister Lily, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, from 4pm until 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawns Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Gary Kelly Centre.

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Sr Brigid Conroy of Carrickmullen, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully in the loving care of the Dominican Sisters, Capetown on 12th April 2018.

Sr Brigid beloved daughter of the late Tom and Catherine, and dear sister of Nan Casey, Mary Kinch (Surrey), James, Eileen Byrne (Rotherham), Pauline Holland, Fergus, and the late Pat, Margaret Faulkner, Kathleen Mc Adam and Chlora Geraghty.

Deeply regretted by her religious sisters, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral and burial will take place in Cape Town.

May she Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Kenneth (Ken) McKenna of Griffith Place and formerly of Mountpleasant and the Point Road, Dundalk

On Friday 13th April 2018, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Eddie and Maura, brothers Thomas, Pearse and Eamonn.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons Ciaran and Christopher, daughters Terina and Carla and their mother Teresa (née O'Kane), son in-law Tom, grandson Rowan, brothers Michael, Eugene, Seamus, Oliver, Robert, Francis and Aidan, sisters Rachael, Catherine, Mary, Geraldine, Briege and Monica, brothers and sisters in-law, mother and father in-law Rita and Eugene O'Kane, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence Mountpleasant, from Tuesday afternoon 4pm to 9pm and Wednesday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House Private on Thursday morning for family members only, please.

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Niall (Niddler) McCabe of Seaview, Cocklehill, Blackrock, Louth

On Friday 13th April 2018, suddenly at his residence. Niall beloved husband of Catriona (née Coakley) and cherished dad of Vanessa and Stephanie and dear son of Mary and loving granda of Hazel.

Predeceased by his dad Gerry and sister Caroline. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, mother, grand-daughter, brothers and sisters Mickey, Geraldine, Sean, Loretta, Majella, Bernie, Claire, Anita and Edel, brothers and sisters in-law, uncle Bensie, aunt Ann, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May his soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Brenda Doherty of 26 Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of the late Ned and Kate and dear sister of Maura, Pat, Eamonn and Mairead.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle James, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm-9pm on Sunday and Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only.

House private on Tuesday, please



May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Rory Coan of Riverwell Close, Toberona, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved son of Bob and May and dear brother of Robert and Rodney.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, sisters-in-law Aoife and Adrienne, nephews Rory, Darragh and Zak, nieces Robyn and Mia, his relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May he Rest in Peace







