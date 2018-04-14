Memorial service held for Dundalk's Dr Pearse Lyons

A memorial service was held today in Dunboyne for Dundalk born businessman Dr Pearse Lyons.

The service was held in St Peters and Pauls, Dunboyne, near the Alltech European Bioscience Centre in the town. It was attended by over 800 family members and friends, including Dr Lyon's wife Mrs Deirdre Lyons, daughter Aoife Lyons, son Mark and daughter-in-law Holly (pictured above and below).

Others in attendance at the ceremony were Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's Aid de Camp Commandant Caroline Burke, ambassadors and opera singer Ronan Tynan. The mass was followed by a reception and celebration of the companies' founder's life in Alltech’s Dunboyne office.

Dr Lyons, was laid to rest on Saturday March 17th, at a funeral service held in Lexington, Kentucky.

Dr Lyons passed away aged 73 on Thursday March 8th, with his funeral held at Christ the King Church in Lexington, his adopted home.

He was a well known and successful businessman both nationally and internationally. He founded Alltech, the animal health and nutrition company in 1980. Born and raised in Dundalk, he worked at Harp Lager as a teenager before going onto a hugely successful career in business at home and in America, first emigrating in the 1970s.

Dr Lyons passed away from an acute lung condition, which first came to light after he underwent a rountine heart operation in November.

