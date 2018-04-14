Calls to repair 'dire' potholes around Dundalk

Louth County Council say they are trying to accelerate the programme of pothole repairs in the county, in light of the severe weather which battered the region six weeks ago.

Many roads are in a dire state of disrepair, especially after the inclement weather at the end of February.

Speaking at last Tuesday’s Dundalk Municipal District meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Antoin Watters requested that emergency repairs be carried out.

“Can we do emergency repairs on potholes in the area?” Watters asked.

“Since the snow, it’s ridiculous. We’re getting reports of burst tyres every day.

In response, Senior Executive engineer Vincent Toner said work is ongoing.

“We have contractors in now doing potholes,” he replied.

“We are trying to accelerate the programme.”