Fair Green Road flooding 'concern', says Cllr Conor Keenan

Fianna Fáil councillor Conor Keelan has reiterated calls for a “suitable strategy” to be put in place to prevent flooding on the Fair Green Road in Dundalk.

In a motion tabled at the most recent Dundalk Municipal District meeting, Cllr Keenan asked that 'In light of historic flooding problems on the Fair Green Road during periods of high tide, that the engineers put in place a suitable strategy to address this problem.'

The road, adjacent to the Castletown River, has regularly been closed off in recent years during periods of high tide. In response, the local authority say the OPW have prepared Flood Risk Management Plans for the area.

Hard defences are proposed along the Fair Green. The plans have been submitted to the Department of Agriculture by the OPW and now await Ministerial approval before returning to the council for adoption. However, the council say there is no timeline available for when this process will be completed.

“There are concerns about the Fair Green Road,” Keelan added. “There will need to be a suitable strategy put in place. We would not be recommending any diversion of traffic down that area without flood prevention measures in place.”

Flood relief schemes will be prioritised resulting in a national programme of schemes and implemented on a phased basis.